What is UFS 2.1: Purpose and function explained

In the current generation smartphones, there are two important factors -- RAM and ROM. As we all know, RAM is a part, where it temporarily holds the memory that can be read and written rapidly but can't be stored.

ROM on the other side is used to store information including photos, videos, and other data permanently until we delete it voluntarily. These days, some mobile companies are employing UFS 2.1 storage in their handsets. So what is that actually?

What is UFS? The UFS is also called as Universal Flash Storage (UFS), which is a type of storage technology standard. This helps the device interacts with the rest of the system. The first UFS was announced back in 2011, and and the first smartphone to have is the UFS is Samsung Galaxy S6. Having said that, the recently launched OnePlus 5, Galaxy S8 and HTC U11 comes with UFS 2.1. Advantages of UFS 2.1 As the apps are getting bigger in storage, it affects the storage speeds which in turn results in a lag in launch time, and responsiveness during use. In this case, automatically, the faster storage translates to better performance. Implementing, UFS in the device and its functional capabilities will help in employing more advanced technologies in a smartphone as it evolves. Some tech including, VR, AR, and 360-degree media are all evolving right now. Speed of UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1 storage is a replacement to eMMC, which is slow at the current technology standard. The UFS will be speedier than its counterpart in a way that it communicates with the rest of the device's hardware.