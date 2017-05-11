Huawei MediaPad 7 Lite and MediaPad 10 FHD Quad Core Officially Announced for India With New Specs in Tow



Leading China-based tech manufacturer Huawei has announced today about the entrance of two new Android 4.0 ICS tablets in the aggressive market. Yes! The guess is right. The talk is about the already unveiled MediaPad 7 Lite and Huawei MediaPad 10 FHD Quad core tablet.

At a media event held in Croma, Phoenix Mills in Mumbai today, the company confirmed the immediate availability of MediaPad 7 Lite in India at Rs 13,700, while MediaPad 10 FHD was just unveiled at an undisclosed price range, but the officials indicated that the big tablet can be expected to be available in India starting December.

Spec-wise, MediaPad 7 Lite is 370 gram light tablet flaunting a metal unibody look, running on Android 4.0 and powered by Cortex A8 1.2GHz processor. The tablet has a 7 inch 1024 x 600 IPS multi touch 1080p high definition display and is complemented by its 3G cellular voice function.

The MediaPad 7 Lite will be available for purchase at modern trade stores like Croma, Reliance Digital and online partners like Flipkart and multi-brand outlets across India.

“Good things come in small packages. The MediaPad 7 Lite is our answer to consumers’ and our channel partners’ demands for a good-looking, portable high performance tablet at a price that makes sense for them.” said P. Sanjeev, Director, Sales, Huawei Device India.

The MediaPad 7 Lite is filled with some good features like, 3G and WiFi cellular, SMS and MMS capabilities. It is compatible with nearly all multimedia formats and also features a 3.2 megapixel rear camera and a 0.3 megapixel front-facing camera.

Moving ahead, the tablet will boast 1GB RAM followed along with 600 MHz Graphics unit which together provides enhanced graphical and device performance. Even though 4GB internal memory might seem less for some users, they can easily complement it by adding more data storage capacity with the help of 32 GB expandable MicroSD cards.

Connectivity features include 3G calling capabilities along with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, ensuring faster, enhanced wireless connection and data transfer. Better battery backup is assured with the presence of 4,100 mAh battery in Huawei MediaPad 7 Lite.

On the other hand, MediaPad 10 FHD with a 10 inch IPS LCD display and resolution of 1920 x 1200 pixels will have a 1.2 GHz quad core processor, 8MP rear camera, 1.3MP front camera, 1GB RAM, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 3.0 and Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich OS. Reportedly, the tablet will come in three configurations – 16GB, 32GB and 64GB and will be priced at Rs 30,000 approximately.

“We have created the MediaPad 10 FHD to be extraordinary to excel in all of the entertainment capabilities including speed, power, web-browsing, high definition display and audio, and packaging it all in a compact and sleek body.” said Victor Shanxin, President, Huawei Device India.

The tablet is informed to come loaded with 6,600 mAh battery and it will also support5.1 Dolby surround sound technology. With a keyboard add-on, the MediaPad 10 FHD can be transformed into an ultra-book, and its VGA and HDMI output and office software compatibility supports all your business and entertainment needs.

