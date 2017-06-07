Acer India, CAIT and Tally Solutions launches BizGuru: a one-stop solution for small businesses

Acer India along with Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) and Tally Solutions, today announced the launch of "BizGuru", a one-stop plug and play business solution for all accounting and GST compliance needs.

BizGuru arrives with PCs from Acer and pre-installed Tally.ERP 9, which is a widely used business software in India. Notably, Acer's GST customized range of computers are well compatible with Tally's software, Tally.ERP 9. One of the biggest challenges for the small business and traders these days is to understand the enormity of GST and adopt real-time implementation of it.

So there was a need for a comprehensive IT solution that would enable smooth implementation of GST and will help businesses in digital transformation. This why the newly introduced BizGuru will help all small businesses and traders across India who still use manual methods of accounting.

Praveen Khandelwal, General Secretary, CAIT said, "BizGuru is infused with a wide range of features that will meet the business requirements and customer expectations with the GST roll-out."

"We are excited to bring in an exclusive GST Solution, BizGuru, along with CAIT and Tally to offer a unique Plug and play solution to the customer. We are committed towards providing innovations that will help all businesses to expeditiously become accustomed to GST requirements, thus enabling them to focus on their core business and accelerate their growth journey in this digital era," said Mr. Harish Kohli, President and Managing Director, Acer India on the occasion.

Mr. Tejas Goenka, Executive Director, Tally Solutions added, "We are happy to have come together with CAIT & Acer to deliver Biz Guru, a complete and affordable plug and play solution which will help the trader community automate their business and comply with GST. Pre-installed Tally which accountants are well versed with means that there are no hassles for the business owner and even if they want to learn an otherwise easy solution, we will extend support there too."

In addition to this, Tally's education arm will also provide a certification programme to train the traders on the solution.