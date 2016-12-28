Acer Launches Budget-Friendly Aspire C Series All-in-One PCs

Acer has recently announced the launch of its Aspire C22 and Aspire C24 All-in-One PCs, with 21.5-inch and 23.8-inch screen sizes respectively. These new desktop PCs from Acer feature full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) display resolution.

Both the PCs look very sleek and elegant in terms of design as both models have bezels that are just 0.31-inch (approximately 8mm) thick. While the new Acer Aspire C22 and Aspire C24 AIO models are not available in touchscreen variants, users can tilt the display anywhere between -5 and 20-degrees to provide flexibility.

Acer's new PCs come with three operating system options: Windows 10, FreeDOS, and Linpus Simple Linux for the desktop computers.

As for the specifications, the Acer Aspire C22 model comes with Intel Celeron J3160 processor clocked at 1.6GHz, whereas the C24 model is powered by the Intel Core i3 processor clocked at 2.30GHz. The Acer Aspire C22 comes with 500GB of HDD storage and 4GB of DDR3L SDRAM while the Aspire C24 comes with 1TB of storage and 8GB of DDR4 SDRAM.

It may seem that the new models from Acer cannot be considered as high-end or exceptionally feature-packed PCs, but they do provide a decent budget-friendly option in the AIO PC category.

The new Acer Aspire C22 AIO model has been priced by the company starting from $449.99 (approximately Rs. 30,600), whereas the Aspire C24 AIO has been made available starting $699.99 (approximately Rs. 47,600).

The Aspire C22 and Aspire C24 are already available at select online retailers for purchase.

