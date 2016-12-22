Acer Launches Spin 7, The World's Thinnest Laptop in India

Acer, the Taiwanese multinational hardware and electronics corporation has recently announced the launch of the Spin 7 laptop in India. While the Spin 7 laptop was already announced at the IFA 2016 alongside the Swift and the dual GPU Predator gaming laptop, with this launch, the company has finally brought its much hyped ultra-thin convertible laptop to India.

The Spin 7, which is a Windows 10 Home-based laptop is being touted as the world's thinnest convertible notebook. As such, the laptop bears an all-aluminium unibody that is 10.98mm thick and weighs around 1.2kg.

In addition, the laptop's display can be rotated 360-degrees converting it into a tablet. The company has also revealed that the laptop sports a 14-inch full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) IPS touchscreen display that supposedly fits in a chassis size of a 13-inch laptop.

As for the specifications of the Acer Spin 7, the laptop includes a seventh-generation Intel Core i7-7Y75 processor, 8GB of LPDDR3 RAM, a 256GB SATA III SSD, and two USB Type-C (USB v3.1) ports. Acer Spin 7 also features Wi-Fi 802.11ac connectivity, and a memory card reader.

Likewise, the laptop comes with a 4-cell 2770mAh battery on board and the company promises that the battery life will go up to 8 hours. The company also says that the laptop comes with Dolby Audio Premium technology.

Commentating on the launch, Chandrahas Panigrahi, Sr. Director and Consumer Business Head, Acer India, said that the company was extremely excited to launch one of its flagship products in India, and it was something that the company was really proud of. Considering that Acer always focused on delivering industry leading innovations, the Spin 7 was a reflection of just that.

He further added that Acer's top-of-the-line Spin 7 will allow consumers to enjoy extreme portability without compromising on performance or versatility.

The device is priced at Rs. 1,09,000 and it will be available across key retail stores in India.

