Acer Predator X27 and Predator Z271UV gaming monitors announced

Acer has announced two new 27-inch Predator gaming monitors called Predator X27 and Predator X271UV. These are claimed to offer a superior gaming experience with stunning visual clarity, vibrant colors, and remarkably smooth performance.

The Predator X27 with NVIDIA G-SYNC HDR at 4K resolution takes gaming to a new level with 144Hz refresh rate. On the other hand, the Predator Z271UV sports an 1800R curved panel and eye-tracking technology. These monitors offer an intuitive gameplay experience. Both monitors leverage Quantum Dot technology that provides a wider color range with higher brightness, better accuracy, and deeper saturation to offer more vivid visuals.

Quantum Dot film is coated with nano-sized dots of various types emitting specific colored lights. The new displays from Acer can produce a wider color gamut in comparison to the standard monitors and offer increased color efficiency and purity.

Predator X27 Acer Predator X27 portrays vibrant visuals without any motion blur as it has 4K resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, 1,000 nit peak brightness, and a fast 4ms response time. The Acer HDR Ultra technology, this monitor offers the best possible contrast quality, advanced LED local dimming and more. Predator Z271UV Acer Predator Z271UV provides WQHD resolution on a curved 1800R panel. It offers an immersive gaming experience by putting every corner of the screen at the same distance from the gamer's eyes. It features a ZeroFrame edge-to-edge design and offers a spectacular color breadth. The connectivity features include DisplayPort, HDMI, audio-out, and four USB 3.0 ports. It also has the Acer TrueHarmony technology. Both render ultra-smooth performance Apart from the Quantum Dot technology, both the gaming monitors from Acer boast NVIDIA G-SYNC to deliver tear-free performance. The NVIDIA ULMB provides sharp and authentic visuals. It has Integrated Tobii eye-tracking technology, which is intended to complement the traditional keyboard and mouse as the camera rotates as the gamer focuses on the sides of the screen automatically. These new gaming laptops from Acer's stable have wide viewing angles up to 178-degrees both horizontally and vertically. There are Acer VisionCare with Flickerless, BluelightShield, ComfyView and low dimming technologies as well.