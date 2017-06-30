AMD announces new Ryzen PRO desktop processors: Promises good performance, security, and reliability

Following the global excitement generated by the launch of its new EPYCTM family of server

processors, AMD today has added another tier to its enterprise CPU portfolio with the introduction of AMD RyzenTM PRO desktop processors.

The key highlight of the new processors is that they have been "designed to meet the demands of today's compute-intensive workplace." Further, the company has stated that the Ryzen PRO desktop processors will bring reliability, security, and performance to enterprise desktops worldwide.

On a similar note, Jim Anderson, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Computing and Graphics Group, AMD said, "Today marks another important step in our journey to bring innovation and excitement back to the PC industry: the launch of our Ryzen PRO desktop CPUs that will bring disruptive levels of performance to the premium commercial market."

He further added, "Offering a significant leap in generational performance, leadership multi-threaded performance, and the first-ever 8-core,16-thread CPU for commercial-grade PCs, Ryzen PRO provides a portfolio of technology choices that meet the evolving needs of businesses today and tomorrow."

While the processors are set to create some stir in the market, the company also promises that the new technology will deliver breakthrough responsiveness for the most demanding enterprise-class applications and multi-tasking workflows. As such, the 'Zen' core in every Ryzen PRO processor will especially provide up to 52 percent improvement in computing capability over the previous generation. More significantly the RyzenTM 7 PRO 1700 offers up to 62 percent more multi-threaded performance than select competing solutions.

Besides, the company's Ryzen PRO lineup includes RyzenTM 7 PRO 1700X, RyzenTM 5 PRO 1600, RyzenTM 5 PRO 1500, RyzenTM 3 PRO 1300, and RyzenTM 3 PRO 1200. Basically, the company is offering six new processors and these all support the same capabilities like AMD's SenseMi, Precision Boost, Extended Frequency Range, Neural Net Prediction and so on.

That being said, let us now discuss what are the disruptive features these processors are bringing to the premium commercial market.

Security Targeted for enterprise and public sector implementations, Ryzen PRO processors have been designed to offer state-of-the-art silicon-level security, providing hardware-based cryptographic and security technologies to help protect against an ever-growing number of threats. Security standards like secure boot, fTPM (firmware Trust Platform Module), AES, and Windows 10 Enterprise security features are fully supported across the entire Ryzen PRO processor family. Dependability Built upon exceptional AMD product dependability and sourced from wafers with the highest yields, Ryzen PRO processors provide commercial-grade quality and reliability to help ensure platform longevity for future-ready computing. Industry-leading, open-standard DASH manageability allows for CPU-agnostic administration and helps ensure businesses avoid getting locked into proprietary solutions. Availability The company has said that the most of the premier suppliers of commercial client desktops are expected to provide Ryzen PRO-based PCs to businesses worldwide in the second half of 2017. While Ryzen PRO mobile is scheduled for the first half of 2018.