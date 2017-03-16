AMD to launch Ryzen 5 desktop processors globally on April 11

AMD, today announced that Ryzen 5 desktop processors will be launched worldwide on April 11, 2017, offering enhanced performance and good experience to gamers and consumers worldwide. The new Ryzen 5 processors feature the powerful and efficient "Zen" architecture in 6-core,12-thread as well as 4-core, 8-thread options with a price range of $169 to $249 USD SEP.

All Ryzen processors support the new AM4 infrastructure, with motherboard designs being produced from top ODMs. AMD specifically designed these processors for performance desktop users, AAA-title and streaming gamers, and the new AM4 desktop platform. It also adapts to consumer's needs with good response and performance with its AMD SenseMI technology and impressive multi-tasking capabilities.

Jim Anderson, senior vice president and general manager, Computing and Graphics Group, AMD says, "Ryzen will ultimately bring innovation and competition to virtually every segment of the PC market, and Ryzen 5 is the next big step on that journey, designed to achieve new levels of compute performance for millions of PC users".

The AMD Ryzen 5 lineup also includes new Wraith coolers, including the Wraith Spire and the Wraith Stealth, available only with select AMD Ryzen processors. These new AMD thermal solutions have a unique style and provide near-silent operation.

Ryzen 5 also delivers excellent gaming performance for gamers. Regarding this, Vlatko Andonov, president of Bethesda Softworks says,"Working with an all-new microarchitecture, like that in the Ryzen family of processors, means that everyone has the opportunity to raise their game and bring the very best interactive experiences to players."