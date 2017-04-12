AMD launched Ryzen 5 CPUs in India starting at Rs. 12,199

We knew that AMD was working on Ryzen 5 CPUs long back. Now it has officially launched this series of CPUs mainly meant for home and business users. This CPU series consists of four different models - the Ryzen 5 1600X, Ryzen 5 1600, Ryzen 5 1500X and Ryzen 5 1400.

Jim Anderson, senior vice president, and general manager, Computing and Graphics Group, AMD says, "AMD Ryzen is a proven game-changer, ultimately bringing innovation and competition back across PC market segments, and we are excited to introduce the next tier of AMD Ryzen processors to the market today. " These new processors is said to deliver better experiences and high performance.

Ryzen 5 1600X The six-core model by name Ryzen 5 1600X is priced at Rs. 18,199 and is capable of running two threads in the single core. Clocked at 3.6GHz, it is having a boost speed of 4.0GHz. It has 95W TDP and takes the advantage of AMD's eXtended Frequency Range technology. This technology uses embedded sensor network to clarify whether to push itself beyond the boost speed of 4.0GHz on request. Also Read: Lam Research India: One of the players in Semiconductor space It does so by identifying if there is enough power and thermal headroom to satisfy the demand. Since Ryzen 5 1600X is designed keeping in mind that user may use a beefier cooler, it doesn't offer a stock cooler in it. It is the first model in the Ryzen 5 series to not include this option. It looks like 1600X is a tough competitor for Intel's Core i5 model. Ryzen 5 1600 The Ryzen 5 1600 is another six-core model which is available at a lesser price of Rs. 15,799. It is having a base speed of 3.2GHz and designed to go up to 3.6GHz on request. It has a TDP of 65W and provides AMD's Wraith Spire cooler in it. Ryzen 5 1500X Another model by name Ryzen 5 1500X is a quad-core processor which has the ability to run eight threads. This model is priced at Rs. 13,799. Also Read: Snapdragon 835: Meet the powerful Qualcomm processor With the power to run between the range of 3.5GHz and 3.7GHz, it has 65W TDP ratings. It comes with Wraith Spire cooler which is provided in 1600 model as well. Ryzen 5 1400 The Ryzen 5 1400 is another quad-core CPU with the same capability as Ryzen 5 1500X. But it is available for the little lesser price than the former with a price tag of Rs. 12,199. This model runs between 3.2GHz and 3.4GHz. Even the TDP ratings are same as 1500X. This model is featured to work with the more compact version of Wraith Stealth cooler.

You can refer the image below for more detailed specification of all the four series.

The company is expecting this new series to be more disruptive than its predecessor Ryzen 7 model. If you were waiting for a lower-budget CPU from AMD, then this is the right opportunity to grab them.