Apple announced India pricing of new Mac and iPad models: WWDC 2017

At WWDC 2017, Apple launched several products such as iPads and Macs including few software updates. Now, the price information regarding those newly unveiled products is out. Let us see in detail about those devices as well their price details.

iPad Pro

The 10.5-inch 64GB Wi-Fi variant of new iPad Pro will be made available with a price tag of Rs. 52,900, whereas the same device with 256GB and 512GB will cost Rs. 60,900 and Rs. 76,900 respectively. On the other hand, the Wi+Fi cellular variant will cost Rs. 11,000 extra, making it Rs. 63,900 (64GB), Rs. 71,900 (256GB), and Rs. 87,900 (512GB) for each model.

Another model with a larger screen size of 12.9-inch has a different price tag. The Wi-Fi variant of this model is available for Rs. 65,900 (64GB), Rs. 73,900 (256GB), and Rs. 89,900 (512GB), whereas, the Wi+Cellular models will cost Rs.11,000 extra.

MacBook

The MacBook of 12-inch display and 256GB SSD costs Rs. 1,09,900 and another model with 512GB at Rs. 1,34,900. Earlier those 256GB and 512GB model were priced at Rs. 1,12,900 and Rs. 1,39,900 respectively. This new model comes with Kaby Lake processors and faster SSDs.

MacBook Pro

The MacBook Pro with a 13-inch display, no touch bar, and 128GB SSD will be made available with a starting price of Rs. 1,09,900 and the 256GB variant at Rs.1,26,900. The same model with 256GB and 512GB SSD along with a touch bar will cost Rs. 1,54,900 and Rs. 1,71,900 respectively.

Apple also made 15-inch variant available for this model. This variant includes touch bar in it and will bear a starting price of Rs. 2,05,900. However, the top-end model with ultra-high specs will cost you Rs. 2,39,900.

MacBook Air

The newly released MacBook Air with Core i5 Broadwell chip, a clock speed of 1.8GHz and 128GB SSD is priced at Rs. 80,900 and the same model with 256GB SSD will bear a price tag of Rs. 96,900.

iMac

Like other newly released devices, even iMac has seen a slight price drop. For Rs. 90,900, you can now grab a 21.5-inch non-Retina model, whereas the same model with Retina display will cost Rs. 1,07,900. If you are willing to put an extra amount of Rs. 17,000, then you will get a 1TB Fusion Drive - Apple's flash storage + HDD hybrid, faster processor, and better graphics card for Rs. 1,24,900.

The larger Retina display model having 27.5-inch will have a starting price of Rs. 1,48,900. On the other hand, the iMac with high-end specs will be available for Rs. 1,65,900, and Rs. 1,89,900 respectively.