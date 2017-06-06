Apple iMac launched with Intel Kaby Lake; iMac Pro to arrive in December

At the WWDC 2017, Apple unveiled the updated iMac models along with the MacBook, MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, and iPad Pro models. The company also teased the new iMac Pro, which is believed to be the most powerful Mac launched ever.

The new iMac is claimed to feature the best Mac display ever as it is said to be 43% brighter with a peek brightness of 500 nits. It is also said to support one billion colors. The device is equipped with Intel Kaby Lake processors that can be clocked up to 4.2GHz with the Turbo Boost technology. It is said to support up to twice the amount of memory as the previous models.

Apple iMac has been launched with a 21.5-inch display and a 21.5-inch iMac Retina 4K display and a 27-inch iMac Retina 4K display. These variants of the iMac models are priced starting from $1,099 and go up to $1,799. The iMacs will be based on macOS High Sierra that will arrive this fall. The new iMac models will be available for pre-order starting from Monday via the official Apple website.

The Fusion Drives are said to be standard on all the variants and there are additional SSD storage options that are up to 50% faster. The iMac comes with support for USB Type-C port with Thunderbolt. The base model of the iMac will have the Intel Iris Plus Graphics that is claimed to be 80% faster than the previous generation GPU. The new 21.5-inch model with iMac Retina 4K will have the AMD Radeon Pro 555 and 560 graphics units. These are said to be 3x faster than the previous gen graphics unit.

Besides announcing the new iMac lineup, the company also teased that the iMac Pro will have a 27-inch Retina 4K display and use up to 18-core Xeon processors. The device might be shipped in December this year and be priced from $4,999 in the U.S. As mentioned above, this iMac Pro is said to be the most powerful iMac launched ever. The company detailed a new thermal architecture claimed to offer 80% higher cooling capacity. Also, the device supports 4TB SSD, 128GB ECC RAM, 10GB Ethernet and four Thunderbolt 3 ports.