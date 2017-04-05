Apple's Mac Pro with modular design on the cards, new iMacs coming this year

The Mac Pro hasn't received an update since 2013, but it looks like things will change this time. Apple is expected to be working on a new Mac Pro desktop computer featuring a modular design and powerful specifications.

Going by a BuzzFeed report, the Apple SVP, Phil Schiller has revealed the company's plans for a Mac Pro. The report states that it won't be just a computer. It adds that with a modular design, the Mac Pro will have a pro display and a team is working on the same. It is believed that the completely redesigned Mac Pro will not be released this year. He stated that they are sorry to keep the customers disappointed.

Apple is currently working on refreshing its existing Mac Pro models. The base model of Mac Pro priced at $2,999 is getting upgraded to a hexa-core Intel Xeon chip and 16GB RAM from a quad-core Intel Xeon E5 chip and 12GB RAM. The other model of Mac Pro priced at $3,999 is getting upgraded to an octa-core Xeon chip from a hexa-core Xeon E5 chip.

However, the Mac Pro is not the only one that has hit the headlines. Apple is in plans to launch new iMacs that might be released this year. These iMacs will feature configurations are targeted specially at the large segments of the professional market.

