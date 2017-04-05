Asus launched Gaming Laptop at Rs 7,97,000

If you are a gamer, here is a great news for you. Asus came up with a gaming laptop, the Republic of Gamers GX800 in India. This laptop is suitable for the ones who need latest and higher valued hardware on their PC. If the price is not a concern, then you can go for this which is available at Rs. 7,97,000.

The GX800 can also be called as ultra-high-end because of its cost. This device will be made available only on user's request. With awesome specification, and overclocking capabilities it will definitely make a good move in laptop segment. Though it's overly tagged price raised the eyebrows of many, there are few gamers who always wait for this kind of high specification device.

The company launched another massive sized laptop by name GX700 last year, which was priced at Rs. 4,12,990. It is said that the GX800 also designed with the similar concept in mind, but with further improvement to the specs.

This ultra-high-end laptop will come with a quad-core 2.9GHz Intel Core i7-7820HK processor and dual Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 GPUs. When it comes to storage capacity, it will feature 64GB of RAM and an array of three 512GB PCIe SSDs.

With a wide display of 18.4-inch LED backlit 4K screen, it also supports stutter-free gameplay by providing Nvidia's G-sync variable refresh rate standard. A mechanical keyboard is offered with each keys having individually controllable RGB LEDs.

The keyboard is designed is such a way that, one will find it very comfortable when it comes to gaming or even typing. For sound effects, it is packed with four speakers and a mic array, plus an ESS Sabre DAC for headphones.

For high-speed connectivity, the device is bundled with Thunderbolt 3.0 and 10Gbps USB 3.1 (Gen 2). Another important feature of this device is its Hydro Overclocking dock which has a pair of liquid cooling radiators in it. To enhance the performance of your laptop, you can connect it to this dock which pumps coolant to cool the CPU and GPUs.

The 74Whr capacity battery is equipped here which is more than sufficient to run the laptop smoothly. But if you need to use the dock and make full use of laptop's capacity, then you will need two 330W power bricks.

Just the laptop weighs 5.7kg, whereas dock is of extra 4.6kg. Along with those features, it also comes with three standard USB 3.0 ports, Gigabit Ethernet, and HDMI and Mini-DisplayPort video outputs.

Since it is targeted mainly at gamers, it offers Asus gaming mouse along with a wheeled suitcase and a backpack. The company says gamers can expect 63fps in Fallout 4 at Ultra quality, 143fps in Overwatch at Epic quality, 62fps in The Witcher 3 at Ultra quality and 72fps in Doom at Ultra quality.

With the higher price tag, Asus sold only a small number of its predecessor GX700 laptops in India and now we have to wait and see how this new laptop will increase their revenue.

