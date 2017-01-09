ASUS Unveils Two New High-end Displays with Unique Features

CES has just concluded and it seems that Asus, the Taiwanese multinational computer hardware and electronics company didn't reveal all of its products at the event.

According to the reports that are now flying in, the computing giant has unveiled a pair of high-end desktop displays that each have their own special features. The monitors launched are dubbed as the Designo Curve MX38VQ and ProArt PA32U.

Designo Curve MX38VQ is a 37.5-inch, 3,840 x 1,600 resolution curved monitor that packs a Qi wireless charging pad for your smartphone. The crisp 3840 by 1600 resolution might be one of its major selling points along with Qi wireless charging pad. While these features look enticing, as for charging your device you'll need a compatible device to take advantage of the feature. Unfortunately, it is only available in premium phones right now. The display also packs a "frameless" panel and Harmon Kardon-boosted 8W speakers.

Given the versatile nature of the Thunderbolt 3 interface, you can comfortably extend your current workspace with the notebook you have in possession, but you'll have to make sure that it also sports a Thunderbolt 3 port. As for the pricing, these new displays are expected to start getting sold starting from the 3rd quarter of this year and as mentioned above, they are not going to be coming cheap.

ProArt PA32U is a 32-inch, first pro-oriented, directly lit monitor with 4K and high dynamic range courtesy of its quantum dot technology. The ProArt PA32U selling point is the fact that it sports a 4K resolution screen, provides HDR support and best of all, it has two Thunderbolt 3 ports. What this mean is that you can use the monitor as a dock for your MacBook Pro or a suitably-equipped Windows PC.

While the two displays have been unveiled, you might have to wait a little longer to purchase these displays. Both the high-end models will only be shipped sometime later in the third quarter of the year. As for the prices, the Designo Curve is expected to come with a $1,099 price tag (approximately RS. 74,935), while the 32-inch is expected to be priced in between the $1,799 to $1,999 range (approximately Rs.1,22,664-Rs. 1,36,301).

