Computex 2017: Dell announces Inspiron 27 7000 AIO, Inspiron 24 5000 AIO and Inspiron Gaming desktop

Dell one of the popular providers of PCs has just revealed two new all-in-ones (AIO) laptops and a new gaming desktop at the ongoing Computex 2017 which is one of the largest computer exhibitions in Asia.

With the new launches, the company has added some new products to its popular Inspiron PC product line. That being said, the newly launched products are available starting today on Dell.com and at retailers in China including JD.com. The products will be released globally in the coming weeks.

Dell's new line-up includes the Inspiron 27 7000 All-in-One (AIO), the Inspiron 24 5000 All-in-One (AIO) and the new Inspiron Gaming Desktop. This time it looks like Dell has taken industry-leading innovation mainstream with new systems boasting Dell's iconic virtually borderless InfinityEdge display and "Ready for VR" configurations capable of delivering immersive experiences through high-end VR headsets like HTC Vive and Oculus Rift.

"With Dell's immersive, virtually borderless InfinityEdge display technology - available for the first time on the Inspiron AIO line - Dell's new Inspiron 27 7000 AIO and Inspiron 24 5000 AIO offer a beautiful edge-to-edge viewing experience for multimedia entertainment and streaming in a sleek, compact design perfect for the home office, dorm room, living room and more," said the company.

Moreover, Dell is also bringing its VR leadership to the Inspiron line for the first time making this disruptive technology more accessible across a range of budgets. According to the company, "With the new "Ready for VR" Inspiron Gaming Desktop and AIO, Dell is positioned to be a central player in driving broad adoption of this technology which will transform and enhance our lives."

"Dell has experienced 17 consecutive quarters of PC growth by continuously innovating with our PC designs and experiences," said Ray Wah, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Dell Consumer and Small Business Product Group. "With more people than ever streaming movies, gaming and consuming VR content on PCs, Dell remains committed to providing the best visual and audio experiences and the new Inspiron All-in-Ones and Gaming Desktop bring that innovation mainstream."

Dell Inspiron Gaming Desktop Committed to providing powerful gaming solutions for players of all types even up to the most demanding professional e-sports athletes, Dell has introduced a new Inspiron Gaming Desktop, starting at $599 (approx Rs. 38,701). This product is the first gaming desktop to join Dell's expanding Inspiron Gaming line-up. Talking about the PC, the new Inspiron Gaming Desktop sports the latest AMD multicore Ryzen processors featuring SenseMI which dynamically optimizes power consumption, task routing and clock speeds to deliver exceptional responsiveness and performance whether it's gaming, Virtual Reality or streaming. These desktops are built with expansion in mind, with power supply options up to 850 watts for supporting dual discrete graphics, Ready for VR graphics cards, up to 32GB DDR4 memory, advanced cooling options and Waves MaxxAudio Pro with Performance 7.1 Channel HD audio. The system also offers a convenient SuperSpeed USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C port and up to six SuperSpeed USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports total, a wide selection of high-capacity hard drives with responsive SSD and dual-drive options plus up to five bays for future storage upgrades. The Inspiron Gaming Desktop is attractive on the outside as well, featuring a striking, dramatic design with advanced ventilation offering a view inside the system while improving airflow to performance components illuminated with Polar Blue LEDs. The Gaming desktop is available beginning today in China on Dell.com and at select retailers. INSPIRON 27 7000 AIO This model has bee built from the ground up for VR and entertainment system for the home. Inspiron 27 7000 AIO features a borderless InfinityEdge, 27-inch display, with resolutions up to 4K UHD. The PC comes with performance grade audio that delivers a stimulating visual and audio computing experience. It offers the latest multi-core Ryzen AMD processors and AMD Polaris RX500 Series graphics and comes with a sleek, silver color packed with future-ready technology like Windows Hello with one look login, Cortana with far-field speech recognition, USB Type-C 3.1 and Dual Drive options with SSD storage. Inspiron 27 7000 AIO is available beginning today in China on Dell.com and at select retailers starting at $999.99 (approx Rs. 64,545). INSPIRON 24 5000 AIO Inspiron 24 5000 AIO has been designed to offer best video streaming and multimedia experiences. The new Inspiron 24 5000 AIO comes with the new SmartByte technology by Rivet Networks - developed with, and exclusively for, Dell - that helps prevent buffering when streaming content. The software detects critical network streams and prioritizes video ahead of less urgent network traffic, so videos and movies run without interruption. Additionally, the PC comes with a 24-inch InfinityEdge IPS FHD touch display, the latest 7th Gen AMD processors and AMD Polaris RX500 graphics. It features a beautiful white, sleek design and articulating stand making it the ideal PC for the home or dorm. It is also equipped with Windows Hello with one look login, Cortana with far-field speech recognition, USB Type-C 3.1 and Dual Drive options with SSD storage. This model is also available beginning today in China on Dell.com and at select retailers starting at $699.99 (approx Rs. 45,162).