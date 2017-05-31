Computex 2017: GIGABYTE launches new AORUS Gaming Series Motherboards

On the occasion of Computex 2017, GIGABYTE has introduced its latest X299 AORUS Gaming Series Motherboards, which come with some advanced features. With an array of networking add-ons, software enhancements, system demos, and case mods, these motherboards will surely make the gaming enthusiasts happy.

Besides this, new iterations of BRIX are demoed running VR applications on their latest BRIX VR. Other demos will also include the Z270X-Gaming 9, which bagged the Computex Best Choice 'Golden Award' Award.The most significant release that GIGABYTE displayed was the new X299 AORUS Gaming Series Motherboards. They come equipped with Intel Octane technology and offers support for digital LEDs, triple M.2s and Fan Stop.

GIGABYTE also unveiled the GC-Killer xTend PCIe card with the new Killer xTend networking technology, which will deliver a smart network switch and a Wi-Fi extender to users' high-performance PCs.

This PCIe card combines 3 Killer Ethernet E2500 chips and a Killer Wireless-AC 1535 module, which includes Killer's ExtremeRange Technology. Additionally, it enables 4 or more other devices to connect through it. The Killer xTend also prioritizes important network traffic to ensure that nothing slows down while gaming and streaming video on a Killer xTend-enabled PC.

"GIGABYTE has a long history of bringing powerful and creative technologies to gamers and performance-minded PC users, and we are excited to partner with them to bring Killer xTend technology to market," said Michael Cubbage, CEO of Rivet Networks.

"Integrating a smart network switch and Wi-Fi extender provides significant and valuable new functionality to a Gaming PC. xTend simplifies and improves a gamers' home network, while at the same time prioritizing Killer's important gaming and streaming video traffic above traffic from connected devices," he added further.

Other than that, the company has released the next generation of network interface cards. The new GC-AQC107 is based on Aquantia's AQC107 10GbE Controller and supports a 10GBASE-T. It also comes with Killer's 10 Gb/s Networking software to ensure better gaming network performance.

Onsite GIGABYTE demoed new software from Cyberlink that is meant to complement its recently launched 200 Series Motherboards. This software allows for UHD Playback for Blu-ray Discs and content in 4K via onboard HDMI2.0a ports on the Z270X-Gaming 9 & Z270X-Gaming 8. This software unleashes the performance capabilities of the onboard Intel GPU for 6th and 7th Generation Core processors.

Ultra HD Blu-ray playback in CyberLink PowerDVD 17 is a world-first, providing viewers with the ability to enjoy Blu-ray movies in cinematic 4K resolution at 60Hz with HDR Support, and with the latest immersive audio formats all on their Windows PC.

"Ultra HD Blu-ray is the latest in a line of nascent technologies that PowerDVD has been the first to support for software playback," said Richard Carriere, CyberLink's Senior Vice-President, Global Marketing.

"In PowerDVD 17, our cutting-edge software is built on a foundation of next-generation hardware technology from Gigabyte and Intel, which effectively unlocks this new Blu-ray Disc experience for people to enjoy on their PCs."

Apart from the advanced hardware and software, visitors saw system demos that highlighted the exclusive features found on GIGABYTE and AORUS Motherboards. A liquid cooled system displayed the benefits of having liquid cooling while highlighting features such as support for water flow sensors, water temperature sensors, and high-current hybrid fan pin headers.

Other demos included RGB Fusion and control of its many light patterns and colors onboard and through external LED strips.

The BRIX Gaming UHD which was launched last year has been specially redesigned for VR. Powered by an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 and an Intel Core i7 processor, these technologies will allow for a smooth VR experience.