Dell launches XPS 27 AIO with 10 speakers and 4K display

Other than smartphones, it looks like companies are now focusing on so-called forgotten desktop segments. We have seen quite a lot of powerful desktop PCs and laptops released recently.

Now, Dell has also joined the same race by releasing a VR-ready PC by name XPS 27 AIO. With a 4K display, this AIO PC has 10 speakers and designed to be VR-ready. The PC has gone live already and the gamers who wish to buy a powerful computer with good-quality audio and VR support can grab this device immediately.

Configuration XPS 27 AIO sports a 27-inch 4K display and powered by Windows 10 Operating system. It features Intel Core i7-7700 having 64GB of DDR4 system RAM and RX 570 8GB GDDR5 graphics card by AMD. Also Read: Dell launches five new gaming laptops in India: Price, specifications and more Storage-wise, the device comes with 512GB SSD and also supports up to 2TB storage which is more than sufficient for any gamers. Audio segment As mentioned earlier, the PC offers 10 speakers in it with four full-range drivers designed for midrange performance, two tweeters for higher notes, two passive radiators to produce deep bass, and two down-firing full range independent speakers in it. So in total, the desktop is capable of producing 50Watts of audio which in turn offers the best quality performance. Design and other features The PC has USB 3.0 along with Thunderbolt 3 port, PowerShare, Gigabit Ethernet, DP port, HDNI out, and Audio in. It is designed to look sleek with 17 inches height, 24.6 inches wide, and 3.16 inches in depth. The PC weighs around 17Kg along with the touch display panel.

A desktop having Intel Core i5 on board is placed with a price tag starting from $1549 whereas, the one with higher variant can cost up to $2,499.99.

