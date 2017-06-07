From high-end mean machines to budget TIOs: Lenovo's latest Think product range offers something for

World's leading PC and Tablet manufacturing brand Lenovo, launched a comprehensive range of Think 2017 products that are powered by 7th Generation Intel Core i7 Processors. The products that were announced include Thinkpads, ThinkCenters and TIOs. Lenovo claims that this unequaled range of business machines comprises of noteworthy technological breakthroughs.

Managing Director and CEO of Lenovo India stressed on the business application of the product range, "The Think brand in essence has continuously and constantly redefined the boundaries of business PCs. These machines have always been synonymous with toughness, reliability and performance. Over the years, with changing business needs and increased need for mobility as well as security, these machines have evolved to provide a more rounded offering without losing their core value proposition. With the new Intel processor coupled with our legendary Think product attributes, this latest range is equipped to meet the critical and evolving business requirements."

From Teraflop Processors to Compute Cards: Intel at Computex Taipei 2017

Lenovo has introduced some premium machines that mean business. Here are a few of the latest products announced.

ThinkPad X1 Carbon - Offers 15 hours of battery life: priced at INR. 1, 23,000

ThinkPad X1 Yoga - Flexible with an OLED screen: priced INR. 1, 45, 500

ThinkPad X270 - Ultralight and great battery life: priced at INR. 89,600

ThinkPad Yoga 370 - Sleek and Stylish: priced at INR. 96,000

ThinkPad L470 - Great performance and legendary reliability: priced at INR. 67,900

ThinkPad T470 - Rugged design and solid-state storage: priced at INR. 88,600

With products available for consumers looking for rugged machines in budget price segment to premium and stylish par 100k personal computers, Lenovo has now opened itself to a bigger market. Backed by Intel 7th Gen i7 core processors it is safe to assume Lenovo will turn some heads around once the products hit the shelves.