From Teraflop Processors to Compute Cards: Intel at Computex Taipei 2017

Intel revealed its next series of processors namely Core-X series at the world's leading B2B ICT/IoT (Internet of Things) trade show Computex Taipei.

These new line of processors have been specified by Intel as the most scalable accessible and powerful series of desktop platforms ever. Intel Core-X series processor family includes first ever teraflop desktop CPU.Intel's Corporate Vice President and General Manager Gregory Bryant introduced the latest series of desktop processors at Computex Taipei on May 30, 2017.

See Also:ARM launches next-generation Cortex-A75, Cortex-A55 and Mali-G72 GPU at Computex 2017

This newly unveiled lineup of extreme processors has Intel Core i9 Extreme Edition leading the line which is the first consumer desktop CPU with 18 cores and 36 hyperthreads. Intel Core i9 is the next to best which according to intel offers highest performance for extreme gaming and photo and video editing.

Apart from Core-X series processors Intel also introduced a bunch of other innovations that the enterprise has been working on. Bryant shared more details about Intel Compute Cards that are small credit card sized full scale computers that have limitless capabilities and applications.

He also threw light on Intel's recent advancements in the virtual reality sector and that Intel is looking forward to introduce extensive VR experience without wires.

Bryant also mentioned that 8th Gen Intel Core Processors are undergoing testing and are already 30 percent faster than 7th Gen processors.

Intel also boasted off its always connected 2 in 1 PCs from Acer, Dell, Huawei, Asus etc. Always connected 2 in1 PCs are ultra light and thin computers which are build to last over time and do not lag behind in speed.