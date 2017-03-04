Google is now expanding protection for Chrome users on MacOS

With an aim to promote safe browsing experience and reduce MacOS-specific malware and unwanted software, Google Safe browsing is expanding protection for Chrome users on Mac PCs.

So if you use Chrome for internet browsing on your mac, you might just see a warning sign the next time you navigate to dangerous sites or download malicious files. This might be really helpful in terms of keeping your PC safe and secure.

Moreover, Google with Safe Browsing is focusing on removing two common abuses experienced in web browsing. Firstly it will remove unwanted ad injection and secondly, it will prevent manipulation of Chrome user settings, specifically the start page, homepage, and default search engine. In this regard Google has stated, "Users deserve full control of their browsing experience."

In terms of when the new process will be implemented, Google has said, "Starting March 31, 2017, Chrome and Safe Browsing will warn users about software that attempts to modify Chrome settings without using the API."

