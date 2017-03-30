HP announces new desktops and AiOs for offices

HP is coming up with new commercial desktops and all-in-ones as part of its world's most secure and manageable PC lineup, announced the company yesterday.

"The newest lineup of Elite desktops and AiOs reflects the vision of a business while reflecting the desires of employees, pairing beautiful designs with exciting features and performance that meet and exceed security requirements critical to all business environments." commented Alex Cho, vice president and general manager, Commercial PCs, HP Inc.

Also Read: PVR joins hands with HP to launch first VR lounge

The company says that the new desktops and AiOs from the HP Elite series will not only have innovative features and versatile designs but also help in keeping devices, data and employees' identities secure. All of the upcoming devices will have inbuilt security system including SureStart Gen3 with Runtime Intrusion Detection and WorkWise.

It also claims that the new HP EliteOne 800 AiO and HP EliteDesk 800 Series desktops will be the first of their kind in the industry.

The new EliteOne 800 G3 All-in-One is said to have improved usability making it more consumer-friendly. It has been redesigned to be the first commercial AiO featuring dual-facing cameras. It is touted to be the first commercial AiO to have a non-glare touchscreen.

The HP EliteDesk 800 G3 Tower claims to be the first commercial PC that has passed through VR certification. It was made keeping those organizations that want to future-proof their technology and deliver state-of-the-art capabilities in mind.

HP is also coming with two desktop minis - the HP EliteDesk 800 G3 Desktop Mini and the HP EliteDesk 800 G3 Desktop Mini 65W. As of now, the specifications are not known as the company hasn't disclosed much regarding them.

The sad part is these new devices are not going to be easy on your pocket. The starting price of the EliteOne 800 G3 All-in-One is Rs 62,990, while the HP EliteDesk 800 G3 Tower and the HP EliteDesk 800 G3 Desktop Mini will be available at the starting price of Rs 41,990 and Rs 40,990 respectively.