HP India plans to open 200 more stores by 2018

With an aim to increase its presence in tier II and tier III cities, HP India is planning to open 200 more stores by end of next year.

"We are pretty much in the expansion phase, we already have 500 HP world stores and now we are planning to open 200 more stores by the end of the next year," Ketan Patel, senior director for personal systems at HP India told GizBot. He added that it will be across the country but largely focus on tier II and tier III cities.

However, he refuses to divulge the investment on the same.

"Clearly, the nonmetro markets are going faster than metro but still our revenues are higher in metro markets," he replied when asked about their revenues.

On 18 percent tax rate by GST council, he said that " Government is looking at various representation done by different companies through industry bodies and they will come back by final rates on June 3rd, so we are waiting for the same."

Meanwhile, the company has launched HP India has joined hands with KPMG to launch affordable invoicing called 'GST Solutions' platform for micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

The 'GST Solution' has the capability to reduce the invoice reconciliation requirement of large companies.

Ensuring business continuity to users, HP will also enable specialized help desk support of tax experts on call, email and chat for GST-related queries and operational assistance.

The new solution available from June , 2017 onwards at a price of Rs. 33,990, it also comes with interest-free EMI of Rs. 1,650 for 24 months.

It also helps businesses receive the tax credit through automatic reconciliation of purchase invoices to ensure a seamless transition to the new taxation structure.