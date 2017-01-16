HP unveils industry’s first-ever mini workstation

HP Inc. today introduced the world's first mini workstation in India designed for users in Computer Aided Design (CAD) and other compute-intensive industries. The stylish, new P HZ2 Mini Workstation is expected to deliver breakthrough power and versatility and at only 2.3-inches high, the new workstation is 90 percent smaller than a traditional business-class tower.

With this new offering, HP is positioned to extend its workstation leadership by delivering a new category of workstations that offers superb performance, elegance, and efficiency.

Building off the success of the HP Z240 SFF, the HP Z2 Mini Workstation is supposedly twice as powerful as any commercial mini PC on the market today and is deemed to have the ability to support six displays right out of the box. The HP Z2 Mini has been designed for the millions of CAD users demanding smaller hardware without compromising acoustics and performance and mission-critical reliability.

SEE ALSO: Samsung Galaxy J7 (2017) will come with Android Nougat

"Today designers want sleek, innovative and powerful workstations that enable new experiences. Designed for the workspace of the future, HP Z2 Mini Workstation is remarkably versatile and it showcases next level power by offering twice the power of a business-class mini PC, a key for designers. It is the result of HP engineers and designers reinventing the concept of a workstation by rethinking its shape, size and look while adding functionality to enable new use case." said Ketan Patel, Senior Director - Personal Systems Business, HP Inc. India.

"When designing some of the most technically complex architectural forms the need for cutting-edge technology is essential," said Daniel Libeskind, a world-renowned architect and founder of Studio Libeskind. "The speed in which we create, and the complexity of projects have become more intense over the years, but computers like HP Workstations are helping quickly bring the visions of my designers to life."

Shorter than a cup of espresso, the new HP Z2 Mini Workstation is capable of designing anything from state-of-the-art electronics to home and office buildings. The workstation, will run Windows 10 Pro or Linux and comes equipped with next generation Intel® Xeon® processors, NVIDIA® professional graphics and there's an availability of HP Z Turbo Drive for handling large files remarkably fast.

SEE ALSO: Andy Rubin's smartphone with Snapdragon 835 SoC appears on benchmark listing

"The HP Z2 Mini, the world's first mini workstation, delivers breakthrough power and versatility in a small, iconic design," said Jeff Wood, vice president and general manager, Workstations and Thin Clients, HP Inc. "HP redefined the workstation in 2009 with the introduction of the HP Z series, and now once again is disrupting the category with the new HP Z2 Mini Workstation - the ultimate combination of space efficiency and power for our customers and partners."

The HP Z2 Mini has been designed considering how workplaces have become more space constrained and that there's a greater business need for the smaller workstations. HP's new ultra-compact and aesthetically pleasing workstation will provide users with numerous versatility options: on/under the desk, behind an HP Z display, or on a wall. AS such, the HP Z2 Mini's design and engineering ingenuity could transform the way people think about workstations and workspaces.

HP Z2 Mini Workstation will be available in India from January 25th onwards at a starting price of INR 72,000/-.

-Press Release

Click Here for New Smartphones Best Online Deals