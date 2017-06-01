Intel Core i9-7900X clocked at 5.7 GHz: Creates new world record

It has merely been a couple of days since Intel announced its latest series of processors namely Core X-series and reports are already coming in regarding the extreme level of performance delivered by them.

Elmor, a processor performance enthusiast overclocked Intel Core i9-7900X. This deca-processor has a base clocking of 3.3 GHz. It clocks to a staggering 4.3 GHz with Intel Turbo Boost Technology 2.0 and to 4.5 GHz with Intel Turbo Boost Max Technology 3.0. However, Elmor overclocked i9-7900x to an unbelievable 5.7 GHz using Liquid Nitrogen cooling setup. This high end desktop platform scored 3181 points setting up a Cinebench world record.

The feat was achieved on the following setup, ASUS Rampage V1 Apex X299 motherboard with G.Skill DDR4 memory and an ASUS GeForce GTX 1080 Ti Strix Gaming graphics card.

Elmor had previously overclocked the AMD Ryzen 7 1800X at 5.8 GHz which scored 2454 on Cinebench.

The competition will certainly heat up once Intel starts shipping its latest line of processors later this year. AMD's more than successful Ryzen series is about to face a tough competition from its arch rival.

The 10 core, 20 threaded i9-7900X has been priced at $999 (approx Rs.) which is half the price consumers will pay for i9-7980XE. There are also series of 16, 14 and 12 core processors from Intel ready to be shipped.

Everything said and done, the overclocking tests are interesting to watch however the practical implication of the Liquid Nitrogen cooled setup is still a possibility awaiting exploration.

