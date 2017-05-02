LG 4K monitor shows four displays in one 42.5-inch panel

LG is all set to launch a new monitor with so many exciting features in it. Known as LG 43UD79-B, it is 42.5-inch UHD panel with a 3840 × 2160 resolution and a refresh rate of 60Hz.

This model by LG supports FreeSync variable refresh technology and even a host of other gaming features such as Game Mode, Black Stabilizer, and Dynamic Action Sync (DAS) Mode. Some sources claim that the refresh rate of 60Hz here, may not please gamers, but the companies move towards entering the gaming segment has made everyone applaud. So we can expect something more in the future.

With 1000:1 contrast ratio, wide 178-degree viewing angle, and support for over 1.07 billion colors, it comes with some latest features. Let us see in detail what this 4K monitor has got to offer.

Four displays can be shown simultaneously This is an interesting feature of this monitor. It can display up to 4 screens with the size of 21.5 inches full HD at the same time. It also comes with Picture-in-Picture (PIP) support which allows you to simultaneously display a variety of images on the screen while displaying 4K video on the entire screen. Seven port rich terminal Video input comes with seven different ports. That is, you can see two HDMI 2.0 inputs, two HDMI 1.4 inputs, one DisplayPort terminal, one USC-C port, and an RS-232C terminal. Also Read: LG Watch Style with Android Wear 2.0 is now available in Canada These ports help the monitor to be used as a screen for up to four different devices at the same time. The two standard USB 3.0 ports can be used by the monitor to control two computers by using a single mouse and keyboard. Automatic screen split There is a new feature by name "OnScreen Control" which allows the user to set the basic OSD settings such as brightness, contrast, selection of picture mode, and game functions on the Operating System. One can also set the picture mode in advance for each software by using Picture Preset option. So, when starting that corresponding software or any window, the selected picture mode automatically will be applied. Powerful speaker The monitor is equipped with a built-in 10 W + 10 W high output stereo speaker with "Rich Base" feature in it. It can reproduce the low-frequency range of 85 Hz or lower richly and richly, to produce a powerful stereoscopic sound.

This new model of monitor is said to go on sale in Japan on May 19th with a price tag of 83,000 Yen or about $745 US.

