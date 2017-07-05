Logitech announces Logitech Flow: Control up to 3 computers with 1 mouse

Logitech on of the popular players in the consumer technology space has just announced Logitech Flow, a groundbreaking new software that allows user to seamlessly control up to three computers with one mouse.

The new software has been designed for those who need advanced multi-device connectivity and precise sensor accuracy in a stunning design. The new software is available as a free download and comes included with Logitech Options software. "Logitech Flow is easy to set up, and has a simple user interface," the company said in a press statement.

Further, the software is compatible with Logitech's next-generation and new flagship mice, the Logitech MX Master 2S and the Logitech MX Anywhere 2S. As per the company, the next-gen MX mice will most probably pack even more functionality with Logitech Flow.

Ashok Jangra, Cluster Category Head - India & South West Asia said,"With constant advancements in technology, the needs and requirements of the Indian consumer have also advanced. We've are functioning in times where people work across multiple platforms and devices at the same time. It might pose as a hassle or challenge for many. That's where Logitech flow comes in, a solution that can help one speed up processor-intensive operations and avoid distractions. Flow is aimed to give users the most innovative and efficient experience yet."

"With Flow and a new MX mouse, users can enhance their productivity - for instance, copying and pasting files from one computer to another - helping them become more precise and focused in the multi-computer world," he added.

While Logitech seems to have come with an interesting software solution for multitasking, let us go throgh some of the of the devices that support Logitech Flow.

Logitech MX Master 2S and the Logitech MX Anywhere 2S

The Logitech MX Master 2S and the Logitech MX Anywhere 2S feature an improved DarkfieldTM High Precision tracking, which according to the company will help boost the mice cursor speed, accuracy and also helps increase the resolution to 4,000 DPI.

"These mice also track on any surface - even glass - so users get flawless control and have an improved battery life, with a rechargeable battery that lasts for up to 70 days on a full charge, depending on usage. And when users need to recharge, it's fast and easy," the company claims.

Additionally, the Logitech MX Master 2S comes with a speed adaptive scroll wheel that auto-shifts from click-to-click to hyper-fast scroll making it easy for users to scroll through long documents or Web pages. This mouse even allows users to scroll side-to-side with a thumb wheel, and users can further customize additional functions with Logitech Options.

As for Logitech MX Anywhere 2S, it comes with a precision wheel which lets users switch between click-to-click to hyper-fast scrolling.

Both mice are crafted to fit users' hand perfectly. "The Logitech MX Master 2S supports your hand and wrist in a comfortable and natural position, while the Logitech MX Anywhere 2S provides comfort and control anywhere you need - at home, at work or on the go."

Pricing and Availability

The new mice are expected to be available across leading select retail stores. The Logitech MX Master 2S is priced at Rs. 7,995 and the Logitech MX Anywhere 2S will retail at Rs. 5,995.

If the prices seem too much for some users, then there is also an additional mouse that is compatible with Logitech Flow. Dubbed as Logitech M585 Multi-Device this mouse is available at select retail stores for Rs. 2,395.