Logitech introduces world’s first wireless charging system for gamers

As technology advances, we are bound to see new innovations come up especially in the consumer electronics space. And as we say this, Logitech might have found a very practical use for wireless charging technology that we have seen for smartphones in the market.

So what has the Logitech done? Well, the Swiss company has successfully integrated wireless charging into a mousepad. In fact, the company has just launched the world's first wireless charging system for gaming mice and has been dubbed as Logitech G Powerplay. "This new product will now completely eliminate the need to dock or park their mouse to recharge," says the company.

However, there is more. The company has also announced Logitech G LIGHTSPEED technology. "It is an end-to-end system optimization built on decades of wireless development experience that provides unrivaled connectivity and power performance," the company claims. Compatible with the POWERPLAY wireless charging system, Logitech has also introduced two new flagship gaming mice, Logitech G903 LIGHTSPEED and Logitech G703 LIGHTSPEED.

Commenting further on the launch, Ujesh Desai, Vice President and General Manager of Logitech G said, "For decades, we've pioneered development in wireless gaming, and our new POWERPLAY and LIGHTSPEED wireless technologies continue this commitment to wireless superiority." "With POWERPLAY, LIGHTSPEED and our new G903 and G703 mice, you'll get unbeatable precision, lag-free performance and infinite power, which gives gamers the highest-quality experience."

While the company has brought some new products in the market, let's have a look at the features of these devices and the technology behind it.

Logitech G LIGHTSPEED Wireless Technology Logitech LIGHTSPEED wireless technology features a one-millisecond report rate and end-to-end signal optimization and delivers competition-level responsiveness at speeds faster than many competitive wired gaming mice.LIGHTSPEED has wireless signal strength up to 16x (12dB) and a unique Frequency Agility Mechanism that automatically avoids problematic interference, thereby ensuring smooth and consistent performance. As per the company, LIGHTSPEED underpins both the POWERPLAY wireless charging system and G903 and G703 gaming mice, meaning these devices can pair directly with the POWERPLAY's integrated LIGHTSPEED wireless receiver for optimal signal strength and the convenience of charging and data over a single USB cable. POWERPLAY Wireless Charging System POWERPLAY system basically reinvents the possibilities of wireless charging. POWERPLAY has been designed from the ground up to deliver uninterrupted charging over its mousing surface even while the mouse is in play. The wireless charging system uses a groundbreaking application of electromagnetic resonance that creates an energy field above POWERPLAY's 275 x 320mm surface to deliver wireless power without interfering with the precise tracking and data transmission of high-performance gaming mice. The POWERPLAY energy field is captured and transformed into charging current by the POWERCORE module, which attaches magnetically to compatible wireless gaming mice, including the Logitech G903 and G703. Logitech G903 and G703 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Mice Logitech G903 and G703 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Mice are the latest high-performance gaming mice from the company. Both of these mice are equipped with the PMW3366 optical sensor, and basically has zero smoothing, filtering or acceleration across the entire DPI range (200-12,000 DPI). Both the device delivers effective tracking accuracy and consistent responsiveness, even at speeds over 400 IPS. Further, the mice are fitted with advanced mechanical button tensioning which keep the primary left and right mouse buttons poised to trigger. This technology delivers an exceptionally clean and crisp button feel, response, and consistency. Logitech G has improved on the design and has also boosted button durability up to 2.5x with 50 million click switches.

Talking about the design, Logitech G903 features an ambidextrous design that allows for left- or right-handed use and works with nearly any mouse grip style, including palm, claw and fingertip grips. The Logitech G703 features a lightweight, ergonomically designed body that has been made to mold to your hand. Rubber grips on the left and right sides offer added control. " You can use the mice directly out-of-the-box, or you can program the buttons with custom game commands using Logitech Gaming Software (LGS)," says the company. Besides, both the G903 and G703 deliver superior performance and unparalleled quality while also adding new LIGHTSPEED technology. Additional compatibility with the POWERPLAY Wireless Charging System will provide untethered play, unlimited charging, and unmatched performance. Pricing and Availability The POWERPLAY Wireless Charging System are expected at retailers in August 2017 for a suggested retail price of $99.99 (approximately Rs. 6,433). The Logitech G903 and G703 LIGHTSPEED wireless gaming mice are expected at global retailers beginning in June 2017 for suggested retail prices of $149.99 (approx Rs. 9,650) and $99.99 (approximately Rs. 6,433).