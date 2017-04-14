Microsoft may launch Google Chromebook rival on May 2

Microsoft is hosting an event on May 2nd where the Redmond giant is expected to introduce its new Windows 10 Cloud and possibly the Surface CloudBook. The Surface CloudBook will be the company's answer to the Google Chromebook in the education sector.

As per reports, the May 2 event will largely focus on Microsoft's efforts in the education sector and the Windows 10 Cloud, the company's in-house operating system aimed at the education market.

The upcoming event's hashtag #MicrosoftEDU also signifies that the Redmond giant is focusing big on education sector and the Surface CloudBook will be an educational product probably based on Windows 10 Cloud project.

SEE ALSO: Microsoft unlikely to launch new Surface device at the hardware event on May 2

There's no official word from Microsoft regarding the new hardware product; however as per reports by Softpedia, Microsoft enthusiast @h0x0d have spotted a new app collection in the Windows Store that's called CloudBook. There may be a chance that this new app category is specially designed to cater the needs of the new product.

As the upcoming Surface CloudBook will mostly fight the likes of Google Chromebook, it will come with an affordable price tag and will cost much less than the pricey Surface devices. It will run on Windows 10 Cloud and will only support apps published in the Windows Store.