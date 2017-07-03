Microsoft's newly launched Modern Keyboard features a fingerprint scanner key

Microsoft has just launched a new keyboard called the Modern Keyboard. The most significant feature of this keyboard is that it comes with a hidden fingerprint scanner. Basically, it is aimed at those whose PCs don't have a biometric touch ID.

We have seen keyboards with fingerprint scanner earlier where the scanner is visible and usually separated from the main keyboard. However, the Modern Keyboard features a dedicated button that will work as the fingerprint scanner. As you can see, the button is placed between the ALT and the MENU Key. So to unlock your device, you would just have to press the button with the registered finger.

The Modern Keyboard can work both as a wired and wireless keyboard. If you want to use it as a wireless keyboard, you should keep in mind that it connects via Bluetooth 4.0 and above devices or 2.4 GHz wireless networks.

Its range differs depending on the environment; 10 meters in an open space while 5 meters in an office environment.

Battery-wise, the keyboard is really impressive. It comes with a rechargeable battery that can last for 4 months on a single charge.

In terms of design, the Modern Keyboard sports an aluminum frame, which gives it a premium look. Moreover, its sleek and stylish design makes the keyboard suitable for modern day users.

The new keyboard from Microsoft carries a price tag of ¥988 ($145) in China and $129.99 in the US.

Another thing you should remember is that the Modern Keyboard is only compatible with devices that run on Windows 10. So if your device is running an older version of the Windows, you might want to upgrade.