Microsoft sends out internal Windows 10 development builds by mistake

Microsoft yesterday released some confidential and internal Windows 10 builds to the public by mistake. The company immediately had to issue an apology following the incident.

"Builds from some of our internal branches were accidentally released for PC and Mobile," admitted Dona Sarkar, Microsoft's head of its Windows Insiders program. "This happened because an inadvertent deployment to the engineering system that controls which builds / which rings to push out to insiders." She further added, "We apologize for this inconvenience and thank you for being a Windows Insider."

On PC, build 16212 from the rs_edge_case branch was released, and on Mobile, build 16212 from the rs_iot, rs_xbox and rs_devices branches were released.

The company claims to have taken swift actions to keep these development builds to reach more people. However, a small part of Windows users still ended up receiving these unintended builds. It is worth pointing out that the accidental mobile build even reached retail devices outside of Microsoft's Windows Insiders testing.

Unfortunately, if Windows 10 testers installed the mobile build, it forced the phones to boot. So they will have no option but the wipe the device using the Windows Device Recovery Tool in order to recover it.

While Windows 10 testers that installed the PC build, an internal Edge branch, will have to wait for Microsoft to publish a newer build or roll back using the recovery option in Windows 10 settings.

No new builds will be released by Microsoft until next week. We hope that the company would take all the precautions in future to prevent this kind of mistakes.