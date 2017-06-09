Microsoft signs agreement to acquire Hexadite

Microsoft has signed an agreement to acquire Hexadite, a company delivering agentless, automatic incident investigation and remediation solutions.

However, the terms of the agreement have not been disclosed, but according to the report in Tech Crunch, the deal was finalized for a price of $100 million.

"Our vision is to deliver a new generation of security capabilities that helps our customers protect, detect and respond to the constantly evolving and ever-changing cyberthreat landscape," said Terry Myerson, executive vice president, Windows and Devices Group, Microsoft. "Hexadite's technology and talent will augment our existing capabilities and enable our ability to add new tools and services to Microsoft's robust enterprise security offerings."

Microsoft said once closed, the acquisition will build on the successful work Microsoft was already doing to help commercial Windows 10 customers detect, investigate and respond to advanced attacks on their networks with Windows Defender Advanced Threat Protection (WDATP).

WDATP continues to prove its value in detecting high-profile security cases such as zero-day attacks, ransomware, and other advanced cyber threats.

With Hexadite, WDATP will include endpoint security automated remediation, while continuing the incredible growth in activations of WDATP, which now protects almost two million devices.

The company further mentions on its blog that Windows 10 is the most secure version of Windows ever, and with ongoing investments in the areas of automating detection and remediation, Windows 10 will continue to drive deployments with customers like the U.S. Department of Defense, Australian Department of Human Services, Kimberly-Clark, MARS Inc., Crystal Group and many others.