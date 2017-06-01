Microsoft has now introduced a rewards scheme for Bing users in different countries

Microsoft Rewards program that was limited to users in the US is now also available in UK. Microsoft is allowing users to accumulate points for using its search engine Bing.

Microsoft then allows users to redeem the accumulated points against various rewards such as Xbox gift cards, Groove Music passes and skype credit. Microsoft also allows users to donate their reward points to various charity organization it has partnered with.

Microsoft has put forth this reward scheme in order to attract consumers into using Bing. Microsoft has also set the Bing as the default search engine in its internet browser Microsoft Edge. Bing has been promoted a lot throughout Windows 10.

Microsoft Rewards works similarly in the US and UK. Users get 3 points for every Bing search which is doubled for Microsoft Edge users. Users can obtain a maximum of 30 points everyday not only through searches but also by participating in quizzes. If a user accumulates 500 points in a month he or she moves to the next level. Once on the next level users have an opportunity to earn up to 150 points in a day.

Microsoft has plans of introducing this scheme to France, Canada and Germany very soon.