Microsoft unveils the Modern Keyboard that sports fingerprint reader

Microsoft has unveiled a new keyboard that has an integrated fingerprint reader. The "Modern Keyboard", that's what Microsoft has named it, is the successor to the Surface Keyboard and looks identical to it. Modern has a similar aluminum top and is as slim as the Surface.

Along with fingerprint reader Microsoft has also provided the option to use the keyboard with a wired connection. The cable plugs into the keyboard like a charger gets attached to a phone. This makes connecting keyboard to the computer quiet convenient.

The fingerprint reader has been embedded on the windows key on right hand side and it can be used to log in to Windows 10 or websites using Windows Hello. The Modern Keyboard is compatible with Windows 10, Mac OS and the latest version of Android.

The Modern Keyboard will hit the shelves soon enough and will cost $129.99. Microsoft had revealed the Surface Keyboard recently and Modern comes in more like a surprise. Surface comes at a price of $99 and is entirely wireless. Shelling out an extra 30 bucks for a fingerprint reader and wired connection option may not seem a really great deal to some but if you think of it, you wouldn't need to put in passwords anymore.

Moreover, it is also one of the best keyboards in the market so yes, why not?