Microsoft Windows 10 Creators Update coming on April 11: Get 3D, Digital Doodles, and more

Microsoft Windows 10 will receive a major update on April 11 adding a slew of new features to the platform. But the enterprise users and consumers will get an array of features as a part of the update.

The upcoming update known as Creators Update is aimed to make the future updates far less disruptive to the users. Micromax has stated that it will roll out this update to around 400 million devices based on Windows 10 across the world. Though the update's roll out schedule is not out as yet, the devices that came pre-installed with Windows 10 are believed to receive the Creators Update first to make it easier.

With just a week left for the Microsoft Creators Update to be rolled out, here we list some of the new features that you are likely to receive.

Website clutter You might use the web browser for a slew of purposes such as checking emails, searching about something, related to work, etc. and this might clutter your browser. With the Edge browser on Windows 10, you can manage these easily. There is a small icon at the left top corner of the browser to set aside a group of sites. You can clear out the websites from there easily. Digital doodles The Anniversary Update of Windows 10 brought in Windows Ink, a feature to highlight, doodle or mark on documents with a stylus or finger, provided the device has a touch screen display. With the Creators Update, you will get updated Microsoft Maps and Photos. In Photos, you can draw on videos and photos and share the creations with your others. In Maps, you can mark a spot in a place that you meet or anything else. Paint 3D The Paint app that shipped with Windows 1.0 in 1985 is all set to receive a major refresh. We say this as Paint will let you create 3D images. On pressing the cube icon at the top, it is possible to create 3D images and objects in Paint. It is possible to get mdoels from 3D online community known as Remix and share your artwork there.