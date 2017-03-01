Microsoft Windows 10 gets Application Installation Control feature; Here's how it works

Microsoft will be launching the Windows 10 Creators Update soon and we will mostly see a lot of new features coming with it. While we have already talked about some of the features in our previous article, now according to the company's blog, a brand new feature is being added to Windows that will help prevent installation of unnecessary applications in Windows 10.

As it sounds interesting, with this feature you will now have the option to control what type of apps are allowed to install on your PC. The setting will be available by visiting the Settings > Apps > Apps & features.

SEE ALSO: Windows 10 Mobile to Upgrade Soon, Will Allow Users to Capture 3D Photos, Videos & More

More significantly, you will be able to choose to only allow installation of Store apps, choose to be warned when installing a non-Store app but allow their installation, or choose to allow installation of apps from anywhere.

The feature will be disabled by default to allow installation of apps from anywhere but you will be able to enable it easily. Once enabled, you'll see a warning when attempting to install a non-Store app. The warning will further direct you to the Store where you can download an alternate app if available. In some cases, when there's already an equivalent app in the Store, the warning will provide a link to that app.

SEE ALSO: Microsoft to add new "Game Mode" feature for Windows 10

However, this feature will very important as it will help Microsoft prevent installation of malware on your PC.