Mozilla announces Firefox Version 54: The most memory-efficient browser till date

In order to make Firefox run even complex sites faster, Mozilla has been testing and running multiple operating system processes 'Electrolysis '(or E10s) to run all the tabs in a browser smoothly. While most of the modern browsers use this process Firefox is now making the largest change to its code and has released a new version of Firefox which according to the company is much faster and at the same consumes less memory space.

The new update will take the browser to version 54 and this browser particularly will be the first to use "multiple process" tech. Further, with such new feature, the tabs running heavy and complex websites will now have less impact on the responsiveness and speed of other tabs. Basically, what this means is that browsing will be better overall on Windows, Mac and mobile devices.

The company says, "With today's release, Firefox uses up to four processes to run web page content across all open tabs." "By separating the tabs into separate processes, we make better use of the hardware on your computer, so Firefox can deliver you more of the web you love, with less waiting."

Besides making the web run more smoothly, Firefox 54 with E10s will make sites run much better on all computers, especially on computers with less memory. At the same time, it "won't suck up memory and slow down your computer as Chrome will sometimes do," states Firefox Head of Product Ryan Pollock. "Firefox is aiming to strike the "just right" balance between speed and memory usage."

Further, tests were conducted to compare memory usage for various browsers and the result showed that Firefox used "significantly less RAM than other browsers on Windows 10, macOS and Linux," Firefox, VP, Nick Nguyen adds. Apart from the RAM management the new release also comes with bug and security fixes. The new version is being rolled out to all major platforms including Windows, Mac, Android, iOS, and Linux.

With this release, Mozilla is pushing forward to building a completely revamped browser made for modern computing. While the company's goal is to make Firefox the fastest and smoothest browser for PCs and mobile devices by the end 2017, we are expecting to see "some big jumps in capability and performance from Team Firefox."