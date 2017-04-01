Next-generation RAM to offer improved performance with greater power efficiency

In the world of technology, nothing stays constant. This statement sure holds great prominence as the technology world is continuously changing and there is always something new and innovative whether it be products or the technology itself being introduced now and then.

That being said, there is some good news for people who make use of computers extensively. Especially for creative professionals and avid gamers like myself who crave for lag-free and fast performance. Thus, JEDEC, an organization that sets or defines standards for the microelectronics industry has announced that it is currently working on design specifications for the next-generation of DDR RAM.

Now this means we could be seeing a new chip in the market in the coming days. Currently, the available version is the DDR4 and we will likely be seeing DDR5 version. In fact, JEDEC has said that it will be demonstrating the chip in June of this year and finalizing the standard sometime in 2018.

Moreover, as per JEDEC says that the new DDR RAM (DDR5) memory will "offer improved performance with greater power efficiency as compared to the previous generation DRAM technologies. As planned, DDR5 will provide double the bandwidth and density over DDR4, along with delivering improved channel efficiency. These enhancements, combined with a more user-friendly interface for server and client platforms, will enable high performance and improved power management in a wide variety of applications."

As it sounds promising, the RAM could be integrated into high-end gaming PCs and laptops first, allowing gamers and creative professionals to make the most out of their system. Mobile version could also be in line for testing and production.