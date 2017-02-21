Nvidia to launch GeForce GTX 1080 Ti graphic card soon

According tounnamed sources, the Taiwanese graphic card manufacturing chain,Nvidia is currently set to officially launch its GeForce GTX 1080 Ti graphic cards between 20th and 23rd of March.

The rumours on the retail release date of the GTX 1080 Ti have been going around lately after the unannounced card was spotted on the physical edition of Halo Wars 2.

However, we have a reason to belive that the launch will probably not take place in this time frame, due to upcoming events where the company's participation is imminent.

The company will be taking part in Game Developers Conference slated to be held in San Francisco from 27th February to 3rd March, followed by GPU Technology Conference, in San Jose from 8th to 11th May.

ALSO SEE: ASUS, ROG launch new graphic card for 'cool' gaming

While this is the case, there is a possibilty that the 'GTX 1080 Ti' could be launched towards the end of the month, at Nvidia's "GeForce GTX Gaming Celebration" event. The even will also take place at the Game Developers Conference, in downtown San Francisco, on the 28th of February.

Further it is speculated to be followed by third-party manufacturers releasing their versions along with a Founder's Edition model towards the end of March or shortly after.

ALSO SEE: Vega: Next-gen GPU Architecture Delivers the Best Gaming Experience Ever

As of now there is no word on the official pricing of the GTX 1080 Ti, but the base price is expected to be around $900(approx Rs. ).

Going by the specs the GTX 1080 Ti seems to be a scaled down version of Nvidia's Titan X. In addition, the GTX 1080 Ti is also said to feature Titan X's memory bus, bandwidth, and maximum power draw. However, the only difference will be that the on-board GDDR5X memory be 10GB.

Source: