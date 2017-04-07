Nvidia launches TITAN Xp : World's most powerful graphics card

Nvidia, a company that design and develops graphics processing units has just launched its flagship product called the TITAN Xp.

Besides, Nvidia touts that TITAN Xp is the world's most powerful graphics card and that it delivers incredible computing horsepower and groundbreaking NVIDIA Pascal GPU architecture that further provides users the power to accomplish things they never thought possible. As such, the new graphics card uses the GP102 GPU, but with all of its resources fully enabled.

The company has packed the rawest horsepower into this GPU. It is driven by 3840 NVIDIA CUDA cores running at 1.6 GHz and packs 12 TFLOPs of "brute force" or as Nvidia puts it as an "irresponsible amount" of performance. Plus TITAN Xp is armed with 12 GB of GDDR5X memory running at over 11 Gbps. The new card also includes 3,840 shader processor units and has a boost speed of 1582MHz.

Additionally, Nvidia claims that the TITAN Xp is "crafted to offer superior heat dissipation using vapor chamber cooling technology in a die-cast aluminum body." "It's a powerful combination of brilliant efficiency, stunning design, and industry-leading performance."

Apart from the specs, this card can be used with Windows 7-10, FreeBSD and Linux workstations.

On the other hand, Nvidia's been enjoying a long and uninterrupted run at the top of the graphics card game, and with the introduction of its new flagship, the company has just extended its lead. Moreover, as this new card promises great functionality it has now reached the top of the hierarchy.

Nvidia will sell the TITAN Xp graphics cards directly as part of prebuilt systems. The cards will come at a price of $1200 (approximately Rs. 77,335) and in fact, are already available for sale in the U.S. on the company's website. As of now, no information has been given regarding the availability of the card in India.