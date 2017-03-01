Nvidia's GTX 1080 Ti enhanced graphic cardto go on sale from 10th March

A tweet from NVIDIA GeForce put rumours surrounding the release date and price, to rest. Going by the tweet from the company shows the GTX 1080 Ti, will be faster than the Titan X, priced at $699 and will be available next week.

Nvidia's GeForce GTX 1080 Ti graphic cards will be avialble for pre-order starting tomorrow and will be on sale from 10th March, the GTX 1080 Ti and will be priced at $699(approximately Rs.49,000/-). As reported by engadget, CEO of NVIDIA, Jen-Hsun Huang, at GDC 2017 presented the GTX 1080 Ti, which promises "35 percent more performance," and packs 11GB of GDDR5X memory.

ALSO SEE: Nvidia to launch GeForce GTX 1080 Ti graphic card soon

The company also announced the slash in price of the new graphic cards predecessor the GTX 1080 which will now start at $500( approximately Rs.35,000/-).

ALSO SEE: Nvidia Launches GeForce Now Game Streaming Service For PC and Mac



The graphic card is a must have for PC gamers and must be having most of them eagerly waiting to get their hands on it. Several gamers at even of the launch showed their excitment on announcement of the latest graphic card.

Source: