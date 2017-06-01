Qualcomm along with HP, Lenovo and Asus to build Windows 10 PCs powered by Snapdragon

Qualcomm has been a major player when it comes to offering quality chipsets in smartphones. But now it looks like the company is expanding its reach and moving on to computers. The company has just announced that it is partnering with ASUS, HP and Lenovo to develop mobile PCs powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Mobile PC Platform featuring the cutting-edge X16 LTE modem.

The company will also be working with Microsoft and says that with compatibility for the Windows 10 ecosystem, the Snapdragon Mobile PC Platform will enable Windows 10 hardware makers to develop next-generation modern device form factors and deliver unparalleled anytime, anywhere creation experiences with up to gigabit-class LTE connectivity.

Qualcomm further says that each company will be producing sleek, thin and fanless PCs running a Windows 10 experience with unparalleled LTE connectivity for an always connected, on the go experience. Further the company says that PCs built using the new chips which will be coupled with the 10nm leading node efficiency of the Snapdragon 835 Mobile PC Platform, these devices will feature beyond all-day battery life.

Qualcomm along with its partners is aiming to bring a cutting edge, hypermobile experience to the consumer laptop space. Thus the new PCs will include support for all Windows applications, including Microsoft Office.

However, talking about some technical aspects of the upcoming PCs, the Snapdragon 835 SoC built into the Mobile PC Platform will feature the Qualcomm KryoTM 280 CPU, Qualcomm AdrenoTM 540 GPU and Qualcomm HexagonTM 682 DSP. These will basically manage separate heterogeneous workloads.

And seemingly, the company says that the Snapdragon 835 chips that will be used will provide the devices with superior thermal handling and greater power efficiency, enable fanless designs with longer battery life, which is again attributed to the leading 10nm process node that the chipset is built from. Qualcomm also says that with integrated Snapdragon X16 Gigabit LTE modem, devices will be able to support peak download speeds of up to 1Gbps. The Snapdragon 835 Mobile PC Platform will also feature 2x2 802.11ac MU-MIMO for optimal Wi-Fi connectivity on the go.

Jerry Shen, Chief Executive Officer, ASUS remarked, "With the Snapdragon Mobile PC Platform powering our new lineup of Windows 10 devices, our users now can take advantage of new always on, always connected experiences available to them."

Jeff Meredith, Senior Vice President and General Manager, PCs and Smart Devices, Consumer Business Segment, Lenovo said, "We're excited to work with Microsoft and Qualcomm Technologies to bring a whole new class of devices to consumers that will change the future of personal computing."

Matt Barlow, Corporate Vice President, Windows marketing, Microsoft also commented, "We are thrilled that OEMs are sharing our vision to bring the Windows 10 experience to the ARM ecosystem, powered by Qualcomm Technologies," "This collaboration offers consumers something new and that they have been craving - the best of a mobile computing experience with the best ofWindows 10, all in one thin, light, connected device."

That being said, we don't have a specific time frame as to when the first Qualcomm-powered Windows 10 computers will launch, and what price range. But one thing we know for sure is that Asus, HP, and Lenovo are all planning to introduce Snapdragon Mobile PC systems in the market.