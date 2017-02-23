Qualcomm to supply Snapdragon 820 Automotive (820A) processor to PSA Group

PSA Group and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated has just announced their plans to integrate the Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 Automotive (820A) processor in PSA Group's next generation vehicles.

As Qualcomm Technologies' most advanced automotive solution, the Snapdragon 820A processor will support the PSA Group's infotainment systems to deliver immersive in-car experiences, such as music and video streaming, 3-D navigation, support for multiple high-resolution displays, and superior GPU performance with intelligent pre-emption and context switching.

Further, the Snapdragon 820A processor is expected to begin appearing in select PSA vehicles beginning in 2020.

Talking about the Snapdragon 820A processor, it has been designed to allow infotainment systems to be upgradable through software updates, allowing vehicles to be upgraded with the latest differentiation.

The processor's heterogeneous compute architecture and hypervisor support offers seamless integration of multiple in-car visual experiences, including instrument cluster and infotainment displays.

The custom-built processor is also based on a 14nm FinFET advanced process node running on Qualcomm Technologies' custom 64-bit Qualcomm Kryo CPU, Qualcomm Adreno 530 GPU and Qualcomm Hexagon 680 DSP Vector eXtension.

"Qualcomm Technologies is a world leader in the semiconductor industry, responsible for developing and offering some of the most cutting-edge features in today's devices," said Jean-François Salessy, R&D Senior Vice President and head of electrical and electronic systems division, PSA Group.

"We aim to deliver high quality in-car experiences to our customers, which is why we selected Qualcomm Technologies' processor to be featured in our upcoming infotainment systems. We look forward to working with Qualcomm Technologies in leveraging the capabilities of this premium-tier processor to deliver these experiences."

"The Snapdragon 820A processor is a high-performance cockpit computer that offers superior user experiences. With its rich graphics and multimedia capability, powered by Qualcomm Hexagon DSP with Hexagon Vector eXtensions (HVX) machine vision and learning, and broad portfolio of virtualization and operating system options, the Snapdragon 820A processor is the right fit for PSA Group's next generation platform," said Patrick Little, Senior Vice President and General Manager, automotive, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. "We are proud to be working with PSA Group as we share the commitment to deliver high performance solutions that will define the future of automotive."

