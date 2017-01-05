The New Asus Chromebook Flip is a Premium Hybrid Machine

Asus has announced the latest iteration of its Chromebook Flip which brings some noticeable updates in terms of design, hardware and features. The new Chromebook Flip flaunts a 12.5-inch Full HD multi-touch display that rotates 360 degrees to offer tablet-PC functionality, making it a hybrid machine for users who are looking for a portable but feature-loaded computing machine.

Asus Chromebook Flip will come in two variants, one featuring Intel's M3 CPU paired with 4GB/8GB RAM, and the other packing Intel's M7 processor paired with 4GB/8GB to take care of multitasking. As far as storage is concerned, consumers will be able to choose between 32/64/128 GB storage variants.

With the new Chromebook Flip, Asus wants to tap on the higher end of the market that demands performance and style. The new Chromebook Flip weighs less than 1.2 kg and is 13.7mm thick. The 360-degree hinge that supports the full HD display allows you to use the hybrid machine in several modes including tent Mode, tablet mode, stand mode and as a full-fledged laptop.The new Chromebook Flip has two fast USB 3.1 Type-C ports, one microSD card reader and a 3.5mm headset jack. As far as connectivity is concerned, the new hybrid machine has 802.11ac Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.2.

Asus Chromebook FLip is backed by a 39 Wh battrey that as per ASUS promises up to 10 hours of battery life. The chromebook runs Chrome OS, which gives access to a plethora of Chrome apps in the Web Store, and also let users install the Android apps from the Play Store.

Asus Chromebook Flip is priced at $499 for the base variant in th US market. Asus has not mentioned anything about the global availability of the hybrid machine, but we expect the Taiwanese tech giant to make an announcement soon.