Unuiga S905 – The cheapest 64-bit Android desktop PC for Rs. 2,000

If you are in search of low budget Android desktop PC, then the Unuiga S905 is all you need. Priced at Rs. 2,000, it runs the Android-based Remix 2.0 OS in it. It is cheaper than Android phones available on the market.

With the support for Wi-Fi, speakers, and cameras, one can also access Ethernet. But, it should be noted that this does not offer any display along with it. Maybe that is the reason for offering this device at a low cost of $30. In 2015, there was another low budget desktop named as Remix Mini which had similar features and also made available at the same cost.

The Android-based OS which runs on low-power devices provides many exciting features for the user. It is similar to using Chromebook where you can run various Android apps at the same time. This Unuiga S905 is also using the same OS and offers better features than Remix Mini.

With a processor of a 2GHz 64-bit quad core, it uses Mali-450 MP5 GPU. Storage wise, this desktop has 16GB of space to keep your data safe on the device. This is also useful as a media player because it provides support for HDMI 2.0 and hardware 4K decoding.

There is also another variant of this desktop known as Unuiga S905+ which is priced at $45. It comes with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. You can go for this if it fits your budget. Since most of the TV's accepts HDMI inputs, the absence of display in Unuiga desktop won't be a problem.

The company also recommends the user to buy mouse and keyboard from Logitech, which may double the price of the device. Still, this is a reasonable solution for the users who want to buy a new computer at an affordable price.

