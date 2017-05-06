Windows 10 S users will be facing some restrictions

Microsoft recently introduced a new version of Windows 10, the Windows 10 S, which is designed for students to help them with their education. While it is mainly aimed at teachers and students, regular computer users can benefit from it as well.

According to Windows chief Terry Myerson, the S represents four different features of the operating system: Secure, Superior performance, Streamlined for simplicity, "The soul of Windows 10". The operating system only run apps that have been downloaded from Windows Store. While the traditional desktop software will run on Windows 10 S, it has to be available in the Windows Store first.

Also Read:Elephone 8 Red official pictures released

Unfortunately, Windows 10 S users will face some major disadvantages. The new operating system doesn't offer Google Chrome. Microsoft may bring the world's most used browser in the Windows store but it is not confirmed yet.

"Since Windows 10 S has just been recently announced, we are working with our partners on app compatibility and to provide more detailed information," read Windows 10 FAQ page. "Please check with your app publisher or back on this page in June for the latest information."

So the Windows 10 S users will have Microsoft's Edge as a default browser. Of course, there will be an option for downloading an alternative browser, but it has to be available in the Windows store.

In addition to this, users won't be allowed be change the default search provider in Edge from Bing to Google. Well, this could break the deal for some users who are used to with Google's search engine.

Windows 10 S has to fight with already established rivals like Google's Chrome OS and Apple's MacOS.