Windows 10 will soon let you try apps without installing them first

Have you ever downloaded any app and later found it useless and uninstalled it. I guess you have.

To be able to know how the app works, without downloading it and practically using it would really mean a lot. Considering this, Google has already been testing its Android Instant Apps feature, which allows you to use the app without downloading it. Besides, this feature was first announced last year in May 2016 and it finally made a public appearance just recently in January 2017.

But wait, this is not about Google alone, even Microsoft is now coming up with a similar feature for its apps. The company via official site says, "We are happy to announce the launch of the preview of Playable Ads in the Windows Dev Center."

What this basically means is that there is nothing like a free and live access to the app. But this new "preview" will help you to stream the demo which shows how the app works before downloading and installing the app.

This program's preview, which was launched last week in the Windows Dev Center, is a video which is not more than 3 minutes.

Although this adds a good support to the users, it may offer more to the advertisers.

The latest Windows feature currently is at a limited preview access and will make its way to public arena soon. However, the company has not specified on the exact launch date of the final version of the feature.