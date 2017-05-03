Fingerprint scanners: How it works and what happens during a scan

But what happens when someone tries to scan their fingerprint?

Let us see how this process guarantees the authentication required to safeguard any data. Here is the process which takes place in an optical scanner when you place your finger to scan.

- Firstly, a row of LEDs in the device scans bright light onto the surface where your finger is placed.

- This reflected light bounces back onto a CCD or CMOS image sensor from your finger through the glass.

Also Read: Forget fingerprint, your 'brainprint' can never be stolen

- The image formed on the image sensor will be brighter if the image capture process takes a long time.

- An algorithm is used here to test whether the captured image is too light or dark. This is when you hear that beep sound which alerts the operator to go back to the first step.

- The device also alerts you when there are no alternative light and dark areas in the captured image. For this to happen, another algorithm is used to test the level of detail. This works by counting the number of ridges and making sure that there are alternate light and dark areas. If it does not find it, then signals to go back to step 1.

Also Read: 5 reasons why your privacy is already compromised on the Internet

- After these two tests, the scanner tells that the image is OK by beeping or using different LED indicator. This accepted image is then stored in flash memory which can then be transmitted to a computer for the next step of processing.

- Now it's the work of the computer to either store it on a database or automatically compare it against other fingerprints in the database.