Get these amazing Backgrounds for your mobile and desktop

These days finding a good wallpaper for our phone isn't that difficult. While most of the time we end up looking our wallpaper, so we must be choosy in picking up some good ones.

There are apps available for both Android and iOS that brings a wealth of amazing wallpapers right to your handset in an instant. So the problem here is, choosing the best one. We have compiled a list of apps that you can download to your mobile for some amazing wallpapers.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Wallpaper by Google This app has some of the simplest wallpaper on the list. Developed by Google, you can access extra wallpapers from using Google+, Google Earth, and other sources that Google calls "partners". If your mobile runs on Android 7.0 Nougat, you will get more features as well. While it's not too grand, this app gives you some soothing wallpaper to look at. Backdrops With this app, you will get hundreds of wallpaper handcrafted by the team itself for your device. This app also has a section where you get "wallpaper of the day". The team behind this app has also added an functionality, where you can set the wallpaper directly from the notifications. SEE ALSO: 50 things you must know to live in this tech-centric era Tapet Unlike other apps, this one generates new wallpaper for the users. Once you open the app, you'll be able to choose from a variety of patterns and colors. This one creates wallpapers based on the device's screen resolution. This app sets wallpaper for you daily or even hourly based on the permissions. Psiu Puxa Here you can find the best wallpapers of space thematic for your desktop or mobile device. While the space agencies like NASA and ESA captures many images during their mission, all the photos are posted on servers. This app collects the best photos from them re-touch it and provides to the users. World View Wallpaper If you don't like a static wallpaper, you can go for this as its your background once every minute. You can set the app to use your local time or use it as a photographic time zone clock and display images based on the location's time zone. Further, the World View Wallpaper runs in the background and has been optimized for battery life as well.