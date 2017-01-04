CES 2017 Introduces Advanced Robotics To Fans: Kuri appears to be the Show-stopper

One of the biggest things that happened at CES 2017 was the launch or showcasing of many robots. Since long, there are claims that the robotics will dominate our lives in many ways. But, how will robotics manage to do so?

With the recent advancement in the field of artificial intelligence and the evolution of a range of affordable sensors and the other materials that are required to make robots, it would not be a rarity to see such machines at the tech events.

With the debut of CES 2017, it could be an exasperating task to find all the robotics companies that have showcased their offerings at the Las Vegas event. Anyways, we have come up with a number of robots that were announced at the tech show and their highlights as well. Do educate yourself on this front from this post.

Kuri Kuri is a mobile security camera that is packed with some smart-home control capabilities. It can be called a nanny robot as it can roam all through your home to check on your kids and pets when you are not at home. Kuri can become the perfect home robot as it can be your assistant, companion, eyes and ears, photographer, etc. In simple words, it could be the cutest addition to your family. PowerRay FishFinder Robot The PowerRay is a actually a robot fishing buddy designed for saltwater, freshwater and ice fishing. The robot can dive up tp 30 meters underwater and stay there for up to four hours and let you find and lure fish. It will give you the view with the help of the integrated 4K UHD camera via an app for Android and iOS mobile devices through Wi-Fi. You can control the robot and its camera via this app. Also Read: Qualcomm CES 2017 Launches Roundup: Snapdragon 835 Gets the Attraction Eywa E1 Avatar Controls based in China, a maker of smart home products, has come up with the Eywa E1 Smart Home Security Robot at the ongoing CES 2017. This robot is similar to Jibo. Eywa features an inbuilt Wi-Fi speaker and has a multifunction player to educate and entertain kids. However, the main goal of this robot is to secure your house. The robot also has temperature, light and humidity sensors and is packed with the connectivity features as well. UBTECH's Alpha 2 and Jimu These robots from UBTECH are named as the CES 2017 Innovation Awards Honorees. The Alpha 2 is the first such humanoid robot designed for practical household usage. The Jimu Robot is an interactive and STEM-friendly robotic building block that lets kids aged between 8 and 14 build their programs and share their creations. Olly Olly is a desktop robot created by a UK-based start-up. It develops a different personality for each user in a specific household. The robot can play music as well as control the internet-connected devices. Moreover, Olly can also offer advice. Also Read: CES 2017: Asus Announces ROG GT51CH Gaming PC With Windows 10 OS Hub Robot LG is said to launch a number of robots at the CES 2017. One that has everyone excited is the Hub Robot. It is likely to be a smart home gateway hub as well as personal assistant. The robots from the South Korean tech giant are said to have artificial intelligence, but the capabilities of the same are yet to be revealed. It is said to be an Amazon Echo competitor