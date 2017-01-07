Everything to Know About Panasonic's Powerful LUMIX GH5 6K Camera

Panasonic had showcased the Lumix GH5 at Photokina last year but not much details were revealed at the time. However, at CES 2017 which is the largest tech show currently ongoing in Las Vegas, Panasonic has revealed further details including the price and specifications about the camera.

In essence, Panasonic's LUMIX GH5 is the company's latest flagship model in the LUMIX G Digital Single Lens Mirrorless cameras series. And with this introduction, the LUMIX GH Series has reached a new milestone while defying all the general concepts of what a mirrorless camera can do.

Besides, with the new details from Panasonic, LUMIX GH5 looks set to opening the door to a new stage of photographic and cinematographic culture. Panasonic claims that the camera packs a host of innovative advancements in picture quality, response and performance into an unimaginably small-sized body.

As it sounds interesting, let's have a look at the camera in depth.

High Mobility and Rugged Design Panasonic has claimed that the camera has been designed to be tough enough to withstand even heavy field use. As such, the Lumix GH5's main structure is composed of a magnesium alloy, full die-cast front/rear frame. The company claims secure construction and complete sealing makes it splash and dust-proof, while also being freeze-proof down to -10-degrees Celsius. It sports a double SD card slot compatible with UHS-II. It also bears a large LVF (Live View Finder) with a 1.52x / 0.76x (35mm camera equivalent) magnification ratio on the OLED 3,680K-dot resolution display. It also bears a 3.2-inch free angle rear screen with a 1,620K-dot resolution. Image Quality The Panasonic Lumix GH5 comes with a 20.3-megapixel Digital LIVE MOS Micro Four Thirds sensor which is combined with the Venus Engine imaging processor, and the company is touting users will get the highest-ever picture quality (6K photos) in resolution, color reproduction and noise reduction even in max settings. Panasonic has stated that the Venus Engine's Multi-pixel Luminance Generation feature will render clearer and sharper images by referring to a 9x larger area of pixel information during the de-mosaic process. The LUMIX GH5 also incorporates the 5-axis Dual I.S.(Image Stabilizer) which offes powerful and effective blurring suppression. Further, Panasonic also boasts of the the Intelligent Detail Processing, Three Dimensional Color Control, and High Precision Multi Process NR features that come with the camera. The new GH5 has evolved to achieve 4K 60p / 50p ultra high-definition, smooth, video recording for the first time as a Digital Single Lens Mirrorless camera without any time limit. Essentially, the GH5 is capable of 4:2:2 10-bit 4K 30p / 25p internal video recording as well as outputting even more faithful color reproduction for the first time as a digital interchangeable lens camera. The VFR (Variable Frame Rate) lets users record over-cranked/undercranked video in 4K (60 fps, maximum 2.5x slower) and FHD (180 fps, maximum 7.5x slower). Practical tools like Waveform Monitor and Vector Scope have also been added. AF System with Advanced DFD Technology The camera combines Contrast AF and new DFD technology to achieve the industry's fastest level of auto focusing of approx. 0.05 sec and 12 (AFS) / 9 (AFC) fps high-speed burst shooting. For more precise focusing, the focus areas has been increased from 49 to 225 areas on the GH5 in addition to the conventional Face / Eye Recognition, Tracking AF, 1-area AF and Pinpoint AF. The LUMIX GH5 is also equipped with AF Custom Settings with which users can set AF Sensitivity, AF Area Switching Sensitivity and Moving Object Prediction Level. Four patterns of presets parameter are available for frequently used situations. Expandability The LUMIX GH5 integrates Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity to offer a more flexible shooting experience and instant image sharing with easy operation. Once the camera is connected to a smartphone or tablet installed with Panasonic's dedicated application software Panasonic Image App for iOS / Android, users can shoot, browse and share images remotely. Compatibility with Bluetooth 4.2 (called BLE: Bluetooth Low Energy) enables constant connection with a smartphone/tablet with minimum power consumption. Furthermore, the settings of a LUMIX GH5 camera can also be copied and transmitted wirelessly to other GH5 cameras when using multiple GH5 cameras. For the Wi-Fi, 5GHz (IEEE802.11ac) is effective in addition to the conventional 2.4GHz (IEEE802.11b/g/n). This provides even secure and stable connection not only with a smartphone/tablet but also with other devices on location for smooth remote control. The transmission speed of photo/video data is also increased up by using the 5GHz-band. In addition, the LUMIX GH5 is compatible with the new Battery Grip DMW-BGGH5. By using two batteries, one in the camera and the other in the grip, the DMW-BGGH5 extends the battery life for longer shooting time. Users can also use a microphone adaptor DMW-XLR1 to record high-quality stereo sound. Dedicated switches in the camera allow direct, quick control. MIC, LINE, and Condenser are switchable. Advanced LUMIX Technologies The LUMIX GH5 comes with the Post Focus function that enables users to select the in-focus area even after shooting. This is helpful in situations like macro shooting where strict focusing is required or for changing expressions by changing the focused subject. This function has been developed by combining the high-speed, high-precision DFD (Depth From Defocus) auto focus technology and 6K PHOTO / 4K PHOTO technology. The Post Focus menu is available on the mode dial for users to activate more quickly. In addition, the camera also comes with Focus Stacking and Light Composition function. Firmware Updates The LUMIX GH5 is ready to evolve even further. Functional upgrades are scheduled as follows: For April, 2017 #Full HD 4:2:2 10bit video recording capability. In the second half of 2017. # 400-Mbps 4:2:2 10-bit All-Intra video recording in 4K 30p/25p/24p and 200-Mbps Full-HD.

# High-resolution video recording in Anamorphic mode.

# 4K Hybrid Log Gamma in Photo Style mode which enables popular 4K HDR video recording.

Price The Lumix GH5 has been priced at $1,999 (around ₹1.35lacs) for its body and will be available from March 2017. However, the exact Indian pricing has not yet been disclosed.